Kristin Stewart (natural, unforced, perfect) is an American woman working in Paris as a personal shopper for a big, snotty media celebrity. She hates the job, but can’t bring herself to leave until she makes contact with her recently deceased twin brother, a fellow medium. Then she starts getting enigmatic text messages. Is it her brother? Another spirit? A prank? Nothing is spelled out to her, or to you. This genre-bender by Olivier Assayas (Clouds of Sils Maria) is an engrossing, wildly unconventional ghost story, an intriguing murder mystery and a chilling psycho-thriller. Stays with you. (105 min)