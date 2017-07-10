Power Rangers

The members of the title, stereotypically diverse group of teens find themselves to have gained color-coded superpowers, and must work together to save the world, yada yada. Inversely for the genre, this functionally mediocre, repurposed reboot gets all the YA issues fairly right early on, in the origin-story cliché phase, but then loses itself in cheeseball battle excess that goes on forEVER. High spot: super-villain Elizabeth Banks, who chews gold (and not a little scenery). Bottom line: this is soulless trash for undemanding 12-year- olds. (138 min)