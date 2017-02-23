Sekigahara Mayor Yasuyo Nishiwaki cordially invites you to attend Samurai Night.

Waterloo. Gettysburg. SEKIGAHARA (関ケ原). Discover one of the world’s top three battlefields and the greatest samurai battle in history! Hear the captivating stories and characters behind the most decisive battle in samurai history and its repercussions on modern Japan, told by the author of The Battle of Sekigahara, Chris Glenn.

Also witness sword fighting from the fight choreographer of Kill Bill and the sword artists of Kamui. Have your photo taken in detailed replicas of the armor worn by the samurai who participated in the battle.

Wed, March 22nd 6:30-8:30 pm (6 pm open)

Meiji Kinenkan

2-2-23 Motoakasaka

Minato, Tokyo 107-0051

¥5,000 (includes food and drink)

Seats are extremely limited, so guest list reservations will be made on a first-come-first-serve basis. Please R.S.V.P. to samurainight@metropolisjapan.com with your name and contact info.