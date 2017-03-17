This is an animated take on the old “Lets put on a show!” chestnut. But what it lacks in narrative originality it makes up for by being a fine, toe-tapping time at the movies. Set in a world of anthropomorphized animals, this is the story of Buster Moon (voice by Matthew McConaughey), the koala owner of a classic old theater in dire financial straits, who stages a kind of animal karaoke singing contest. This warm and funny flick is nothing if not eclectic, offering pop tunes ranging from “My Way” to “Shake It Off,” spanning 60 years. Voice talent includes Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson. I had fun. (108 min)