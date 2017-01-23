NSA contractor Edward Snowden, appalled at the erosion of the right to privacy in the USA, blew the whistle on, in his opinion, his overreaching employers, making public thousands of classified agency emails. 2014’s Oscar-winning documentary Citizenfour covered the subject admirably. While Oliver Stone’s reenactment offers a masterful, low-key lead performance by Joseph Gordon-Levitt and adds some interesting background motivations, I’m not sure why the director thought this slightly hagiographic (it’s Stone) but otherwise well made film needed the old Bourne Identity conspiracy-thriller treatment. (134 min)