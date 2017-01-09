Spinach, Persimmon & Black Bean Yuzu Shiro-ae

Serving: 4

INGREDIENTS

100g spinach, blanched and squeezed of excess liquid

100g persimmon, sliced into 2mm-thick rounds

100g kuromame (sweetened cooked black beans)

150g silken tofu

1 tablespoon sesame seeds, ground (or paste)

1 tablespoon white miso paste

1 teaspoon sugar

2 teaspoons mirin

2 teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoons fresh yuzu juice

½ teaspoon finely grated yuzu zest

Pinch of salt

PREPARATION

Wrap tofu in paper towel and pat dry to absorb excess liquid.

Combine tofu, ground sesame seeds, miso paste, sugar, mirin, soy sauce, yuzu zest and juice in a mixing bowl. Whisk ingredients together until smooth, then add salt to taste.

Roughly chop blanched spinach and cut persimmon rounds into smaller wedges. Add both, along with black beans, to the tofu mixture. Gently stir to combine evenly.