The good news is that James McAvoy gets to stretch his range as a loony tune with 23 personalities who kidnaps a trio of thinly drawn teenage girls (are all 23 okay with this?) who soon realize they have to get away before the emergence of a really nasty 24th. The bad is that it’s from M. Night Shayamalan, and though it’s marginally less absurd than the director’s recent disasters, he can’t seem to settle for making a serviceable psycho-thriller and has to include some lame and lurid third-act twist. So: overlong, child abuse, little tension, spotty plotting, and a moronic non-ending. Have fun. (117 min)