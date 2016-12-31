The 1969 riots at New York’s Stonewall nightclub were a seminal event in launching the gay rights movement. Roland Emmerich, the openly gay director of such disastrous movies as The Day After Tomorrow and Godzilla, probably imagined himself honoring these events with this dramatization, but has instead achieved the opposite effect of trivializing them with his trademark cornball writing, cookie-cutter characters, and trite “new farm boy in town” structure. The plot has all the depth of a feature-length Glee without the songs. Rather than a tribute, this manipulative reenactment is borderline insulting. (129 min)