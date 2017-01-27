A tour de force for Carey Mulligan, backed up by Helena Bonham Carter and a cameo by Meryl Streep as outlaw suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst. Mulligan plays a long-suffering sweatshop worker in 1912 London who becomes, as we say today, radicalized in the title struggle and resorts to civil disobedience. But equally fierce was society’s resistance to change, and her reward is torment and anguish. Made by and for women (director Sarah Gavron, writer Abi Morgan), it’s urgent, emotionally powerful and fairly stirring for a message movie, but one of those that’s easier to admire than enjoy. (106 min)