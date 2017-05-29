A post-Civil War Texas Ranger (a one-note Liam Hemsworth) is tasked with infiltrating a cult town dominated by a charismatic sadist with eyebrow tattoos (Woody Harrelson in full whacko mode, confusing big acting with good acting). “The Preacher,” as chance and screenwriting would have it, decades earlier murdered the ranger’s father. His pretty wife (Alice Braga) wants to come along. What could go wrong? The setup promises a battle of wits, but this oater merely gets sillier with the addition of each new, more unpersuasive wrinkle. And the actors never stop looking like they’re acting. Japanese title: Aru kettō Sentoherena no okite (113 min)