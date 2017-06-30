The Girl with All the Gifts

The zombies in this smart, gutsy, genre-shifting little gem, like those in 28 Days Later, are fleet rather than lumbering, and by the way are winning. In a secure military facility, Gemma Arterton teaches a class of highly feared, genetically engineered kids who seem to be immune to infection. (Their method of birth comprises a classic chiller line: “They ate their way out, organ by organ.” Gotta love it.) Story has Gemma and one such monster (Sennia Nanua, a real find) on the lam together. Unfortunately, it’s about 90 seconds too long, with an inane coda negating most of the preceding excellence. Japanese title: Dystopia pandora no shoujo (111 min)