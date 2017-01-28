The Invitation

Will (Logan Marshall-Green) and his girlfriend reluctantly attend a dinner party at the home of his ex-wife, with whom he shares a tragic backstory. Turns out she’s joined a New-Agey cult for those suffering from profound grief. Straight off, they’re treated to a disturbing recruitment video, and it just gets weirder from there. Will sees signs of a more sinister agenda, but can he, or we, trust his admittedly shaky grip on reality? Director Karyn Kusama (Girlfight) regularly throws in intriguing little inconsistencies that fuel a growing sense of dread, along with a wealth of did-not-see-that-coming surprises. (100 min)