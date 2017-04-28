Travel: Run with it

Tokyo Trick Art Museum

Come and revel in the excitement of old-timey Japan at the Tokyo Trick Art Museum! Just like jumping into a time machine, this museum transports you straight back to the time of samurais and ninjas with vivid recreations of scenes from the Edo Period. 3D artworks place you right into the scene with clever trick art that plays with your perception of space. Exciting scenes such as a ninja house and depictions of traditional Japanese festivals are highlights. Its the perfect place for kids and adults alike, just don’t forget your camera, though, because the Tokyo Trick Art Museum is an experience you won’t want to forget! ¥1,000 adult/¥600 child.

Seaside Mall 4F., Decks Tokyo Beach, 1-6-1 Daiba, Minato-ku.

03-3599-5191

11am-9pm

Odaiba Kaihinkouen

info@tickart.co.jp | http://www.trickart.info

Tabica

Experience+ is a place for families, friends and travelers to find unique experiences in Japan. Whether it’s a day trip to a new region or a closer look at a cultural hotspot nearby, each activity is made to enhance your knowledge of life in Japan with a local expert as your guide. Join Experience+ this summer for a hike to a hilltop temple and meditation by the morning sun, or learn to cook your favorite Japanese dishes with a restaurant chef by your side. You can barbecue a farm-to-table feast with your friends, learn a traditional Japanese craft or check the hidden spots of a city you may have never seen before. With new experiences to try every season, you’ll always find something unforgettably unique to do in Japan. Want to know more? Contact Experience+ for details on how to get your experience for FREE.

Nagatacho GRID, 2-5-3 Hirakawacho, Chiyoda-ku

03-6869-0747

Mon-Fri 9am-6pm

Nagatacho

info-en@tabica.jp | https://exp.wow-j.com/

Harbor Circuit

No driver’s license? No problem. You can still experience the thrill of the road at Harbor Circuit in Chiba, where you can battle it out in go-karts with friends and family! First time in a go-kart? There’s no need to worry as full safety guidelines are explained before each heat. Group Races let you burn some rubber while competing in groups of five or more. There’s also the simpler Mini GP option, and even a final 35-lap race—with five different plans to choose from. And if you’re looking to hone your skills, prove yourself against a real-time ranking system. No matter how crowded it gets, everyone is guaranteed four rides; and afterward, you can still be part of the race-day atmosphere by relaxing around the circuit with snacks. Once you’ve tried it, you’ll be screaming for more!

Prices

Admission: ¥500; 1 ticket (6 min), ¥1,980 (over 15 years old ); 3 tickets, ¥5,200; 5 tickets, ¥7,800; 8 tickets, ¥10,500

1 child ticket (6 min), ¥1,480 (children must be in at least elementary school and over 118cm tall)

Group Race package (over 15 years old, five or more people): Mini Grand Prix ¥4,200 per person; Sprint Grand Prix ¥5,500 per person

2F Harbor Circuit, Chiba Sports Plaza, 13-26

Dezuminato, Chuo-ku, Chiba

043-441-3243

Open Mon-Fri, 2-11:30pm, Sat & hols

10am-11:30pm, Sun 10am-9:30pm

Chiba or Chiba-Minato

mail@harbor-circuit.com | http://www.harbor-circuit.com

Green Valley Hakuba

Internationally renowned as a snow sports destination, Hakuba is a premier destination for those who want to experience Japan’s famous powder snow. But less known is the breathtaking beauty of the Japanese Alps in the summer season. Picture this: a holiday cottage, surrounded by beautiful summer weather among the idyllic natural surroundings of Hakuba, where you can enjoy an abundance of activities such as rafting, hot air ballooning, and even paragliding. Green Valley Hakuba can make this a reality, with private cottages available to rent, allowing you to relax until your heart’s content this summer. Green Valley has numerous cottage-type options and can even accommodate parties as large as twenty. Each cottage has a BBQ space (rental equipment available), perfect for backyard gatherings with friends. Come and enjoy the beautiful natural surrounding of Hakuba, and make this a summer to remember!

24196-24, Kamishiro Hakuba-mura,

Kita Azumi-gun, Nagano-ken

0261-75-4000

info@gvhakuba.co.jp| http://gvhakuba.com/

Japan Rural Tours

Picture yourself seated on top of a thickly-forested mountain, looking from high above onto the tiny thatched houses of the villages below, and catching sight of people flying like birds, down to the little thatched cottages and catching the wind to drift them up to the top of the mountains again. Picture yourself relaxing in the grounds of ancient temples and shrines. Enjoying the sounds of the gurgling streams, the gush of the waterfalls. Picture yourself just sitting back, relaxing, taking a deep breath and seeing how wonderful Japan is for ¥8,000 a day. This is the Japan you will always have in your heart. It will stay with you forever. It will be a lifelong experience you will never forget. Only 46 minutes from Ikebukuro on the Tobu Tojo Line, pickup from Sakado Station available every day.

TOUR

The Rural Japan Tour

Black Mountain Three Waterfalls Tour

North Sickle Lake Tour

Paragliding Nagatoro Temple And Rafting Tour

Mountains and the ancient Korean Temple and Shrine Tour

090 9829 3058

japanruraltours

jerozjp@yahoo.co.jp | http://japanruraltours.com