Weekly Horoscope: July 14–20

ARIES

March 21–April 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

The truth is, you won’t be able to help being a creative spark in a sea of distraction. Uranus late in your sign works overtime to bring every insight and alternate perspectives. You have viewed the situation, and you may have already considered the repercussions. Mars hovers near the Sun all week. Energy is intensified. You’ll move fast – but move carefully, too.

TAURUS

April 21–May 21

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

What you thought you wanted has disappeared out of the frame only temporarily. This way, you can stay focused on what keeps tugging on your sleeve. Your intuition is on high radar so if you’re not sleeping as well as you would like, it’s probably the work you do in your sleep! If you’re in the midst of attempting to be all things to all people, it’s not fair to you. Plus, you won’t be able to keep it up forever. Choose what inspires you (even if you meet resistance).

GEMINI

May 22–June 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Venus in your sign offers blessings she won’t be able to later. If you think there’s a must-do in your schedule, let this be your GPS. Then let romance take your attention. You rarely have time to stop, with the hurdles you’re leaping. By next week you’ll be back to your daily race. Plan an afternoon or evening to make memories.

CANCER

June 22–July 23

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

If ever there were a week to take action, this is it. The Sun approaches Mars, and the two take off. Your focus and drive is on fire. It feels good to be successful, which is what they offer. No time to think? No problem. There will be plenty of time to let choices percolate, but right now staying in the zone of listening skills will take you where you want to go.

LEO

July 24–August 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

If you think there isn’t time for romance, think again. Right now, Mars (energizer warlord, master of drive and ambition, sexy dude) hovers in your solar twelfth house. It may seem like you’re walking through jello to take even the smallest steps. This will all change, and soon. It’s a great week to catch up with those you really want to spend time with.

VIRGO

August 24–September 23

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

It’s nice to be wanted. No fun to be lonely. Then again, you need a healthy dose of peace and quiet to think things through. Take time to check in with your feelings. Mars in your sector of friendships brings even shy responses to the surface. If there’s something you’d rather do than not do, it’s pivotal. Choosing to go in that direction can change everything.

LIBRA

September 24–October 23

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Friendships are popping. Leaders and people of influence want to get to know you. You may hear from someone who is in a position of authority. They will want to help you when it comes to your hopes, dreams and wishes. Connections are about to speed up. Clear out the debris and keep your channels open. A romantic encounter may surprise you.

SCORPIO

October 24–November 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Scorpios are born for power. You also are given the sacred task of keeping secrets. You choose when it’s time to release them. Mars and the Sun make a beneficial aspect to your sign this week. They are powerfully placed in your chart. If you can take action, now is the time to choose your position. Base part of your decision on instinct. Pure logic is not entirely in charge.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23–December 22

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Your optimistic nature is naturally put off by the dark side. Once a shadow is acknowledged, you address it and add a little light. Dark Moon Lilith in your sign is in resonating distance to Saturn. Saturn is retrograde. While that may translate to things that won’t budge, it’s really a gift from the old master himself. Now’s the time to restate your position and move in closer. You can do this – and have fun!

CAPRICORN

December 23–January 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

There is a beacon of light in your sign, and her name is Juno. She will stand by your side, even if you think you can do it alone. At the moment Juno is retrograde. This indicates you may second-guess recent choices versus what you believed along the way. The Sun approaches Mars in your relationship sector. Will you take the initiative? You can now brighten things in ways that rarely come along.

AQUARIUS

January 21–February 19

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Ouch. Are you sensing things are not currently weighted in your favor? Then this is a week with all the more flippability. Power comes from the build-up of vague nuances floating through that finally have to be structured. Healing in your financial sector takes root. Venus in your romantic sector helps your feelings show. Children and creative masterpieces have a way of showing up during this transit.

PISCES

February 20–March 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Living in wonderment of what is about to happen? Does it look like it’s one way, then the other? Vesta and Mercury in your work sector make promises, but can’t put all of them into effect just yet. You are a paragon of patience, so you’re likely to win this one – at some point. In the meantime, the Sun approaches Mars. This is a sexy and romantic aspect: hot and fiery, but filled with feeling. True understanding is your favorite way to connect.