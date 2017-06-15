ARIES

March 21–April 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Your spiritual trick ponies still jump you through hoops as Neptune moves retrograde. If the slope is slippery, you can trust the stellar kaleidoscope has a more beautiful view to offer. The Summer Solstice Wednesday is yet another turning point in your ever-changing galactic wheel. It starts a trend for your income to increase. Take a deep breath and dive in.

TAURUS

April 21–May 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

With Mercury, Ceres and the Sun in your solar second house, you may be seeing the use of your income differently. It’s more about resources than crunching numbers at the moment. The Summer Solstice on Wednesday makes a beautiful aspect to Mars and Mercury. Talk about home, invest where your heart is.

GEMINI

May 22–June 21

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

The Sun completes its transit through the last degrees of your sign, then moves into your financial sector. The Summer Solstice sheds light on your future. Home, nurturing and a possible increase in income are put forward with Mercury and Mars prominent in this sector of your chart.

CANCER

June 22–July 23

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Your solar twelfth house brightens as Ceres feels content, saying good-bye to the Sun and Mercury as they transit away. Your most important dreams are connected to those you care about. The Sun enters your sign on the Summer Solstice. Now it’s time to enjoy the first step on — or towards — your birthday! Choices you make create an impact.

LEO

July 24–August 23

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You’ve become quite the disciplinarian when it comes to work. Vesta in your sign helps you stay pure and true, knowing that is best for you. The Summer Solstice arrives this Wednesday. Your solar twelfth house brings light to invite peace and privacy. It assists as a reminder to take care of yourself so you can continue to help others.

VIRGO

August 24–September 23

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Being in tune, you may appreciate what is revealed during the Summer Solstice on Wednesday. At least, this is the beginning of a shift where you see how friends are part of your larger “family.” Don’t look for external life to direct your choices. The plastic elastic universe is listening to your wishes. You are writing the future.

LIBRA

September 24–October 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

No time to be bored. Challenges on the emotional and financial planes just keep coming. Your sense of humor is worth more than gold. Mercury zips through your spiritual wanderings and ends up in your house of career for the Summer Solstice on Wednesday. Not only that, Mars is waiting there to catch you. Sexy energy — enjoy the surge!

SCORPIO

October 24–November 22

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Whatever you plan you will change with your touch. You’re in the free zone of energy reacting to your consciousness. At the same time, Venus opposite your sign signals a comfortable shift with a bit of luxury as you go through it, related to a partner. The Summer Solstice entices with promises of travel or expansion, coming in the next few months.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23–December 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Details, details. Not a Sagittarian’s favorite thing, unless the details are part of planning for fun! This week, your creativity is on high. Dark Moon Lilith in your sign helps you kick free of conditioned responses. The Summer Solstice on Wednesday is in one of those “will it or won’t it” areas. It’s not a no man’s land, it’s simply not entirely your call.

CAPRICORN

December 23–January 20

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Came in to assist the bigger picture, now wonder what you were thinking? You probably wouldn’t like bowing out, at any rate. The Summer Solstice adds light to a partnership, long enough for you to see it differently. Whether it’s with a renewed excitement or a quest to vitalize your options, the galactic clock has started ticking.

AQUARIUS

January 21–February 19

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Feeling in your power? When they said “hitch your wagon to a star,” they weren’t kidding. With erratic communications right now, you may think the stars are lost in their wanderings. In fact, the map is still being created. Life at home receives an infusion or bounty of beauty. The Summer Solstice on Wednesday brings notice of an expansive career shift. Time to make a move!

PISCES

February 20–March 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Has the world become more duplicitous, or have you just become more aware? The truth is, there has always been free will to choose. Luckily, you won’t have to put much energy towards answering that question just yet. The Summer Solstice on Wednesday brings an alignment in your romantic life. It also blends your creativity with those who support who you really are. Enjoy this dollop of dessert from the stars!