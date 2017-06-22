ARIES

March 21–April 20

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This is a busy week, any way you look at it (even if you only peek). It’s defined by your conversations and the people you meet. Opposition is met with a healing perspective. Through it all, there is more angelic assistance than resistance. Feel the magic and keep going!

TAURUS

April 21–May 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Enjoy the pace, as opportunities come fast and thick. Wonder how you’ve gotten this far? Mystical stellar light has nothing on you. This moment is about doing what you would rather do than not do. Does your deepest self long for a bit of freedom? At this point, you can reach it!

GEMINI

May 22–June 21

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

It’s not all about money – but with it, it’s easier to act on a whim! Geminis need to experience where your wings will take you. Spend a bit of time feeling pampered, enjoy a massage, or choose a new haircut. Step out of a too-tight schedule. Recharge your batteries and feel your spirit soar.

CANCER

June 22–July 23

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Mars, Mercury, and the Sun are in your sign. Happy Birthday! That’s a lot of energy to work with. You’re seen as focused, ambitious, and full of light – even if you’re not feeling it. What would you like to accomplish? You’re more likely to make inroads in half the time with the stars on your side this week.

LEO

July 24–August 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Stellar aspects between the Sun, Mercury, Mars, and Venus help you glide over resistance. Check to see if stumbling blocks come from belief systems, diet, or people who need to be on a different path at the moment (but you can still love them). Look for a beautiful view at least once each day.

VIRGO

August 24–September 23

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Take time out for yourself. Every move you make leads to the next part of your story. Virgo is ruled by Mercury, governing your mind and stomach. Do you feel it in your gut? This way, you know what is best for you. Things whirl around as Uranus and Pallas Athene magic up new and needed changes with partners – and your responsibilities to each other.

LIBRA

September 24–October 23

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You’ve got this. Just keep doing your spiritual exercises. Feeling better? Not to say that Jupiter is crashing forward on his galactic travels (which he is, of course). Your ruler Venus is in your solar eighth house. Share some yummy energy with a loved one. Transform hesitation to feeling adored and adorned.

SCORPIO

October 24–November 22

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Smooth as silk, starlit nights are made for you. You sense what’s beneath the surface, with the finesse a zen pond would be proud of. Partnerships stand out this week. A stellar pathway is being formed with a loved one, a business, or an organization that owes you money!

SAGITTARIUS

November 23–December 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

An important relationship may get most of your attention. If this seems unfair, it’s a short-term deflection as the planets do their merry-go-round thing. Is there a treat you’ve wished would come your way? Consider taking the leap to reach it, whether it’s a trip, a wardrobe investment, or a concert to soothe your last nerve. After all, what is life for?

CAPRICORN

December 23–January 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Feeling light and airy? If not, check in to see if you have any pre-programmed expectations. They can block the fun you might otherwise be having. A new chapter is about to start. Enjoy sharing memories you most treasure. By focusing on your strengths, and projects you’ve been meaning to dust off, you awaken your creative essence once again.

AQUARIUS

January 21–February 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Have you ever been on a train, facing opposite the direction you’re going? This week is a little like that. It reminds that you’re part of a big, wonderful picture. Events smooth out, dovetailing to make you more comfortable. But the flow is part of your gratitude, and your results reflect thoughts of kindness towards all.

PISCES

February 20–March 20

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Is this the week you take that all-important walk to be closer to nature? Or travel to the beach, breathing fresh air, soothed by the waves and their sounds? Embrace revitalizing yourself. You’re connected to the heavens and the stars. It’s not far or long to your goals. Romance and a mystical push helps you step into a new role.