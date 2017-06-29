ARIES

March 21–April 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Balancing your heart on your sleeve, the stars keep you talking, yet still in charge. Venus adds romance to whatever you say, and Mercury makes sure you hear the salient points. Which, of course, leads to believing in love again. Jupiter adds the bigger picture to relationships. This planet has a tendency to make large overtures with a spiritual focus. Which you absolutely deserve!

TAURUS

April 21–May 21

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

There’s a welcome change in the stars’ line-up. Although Venus leaves your sign, she becomes light and airy, tending towards the flirtatious. This is not a deep, introspective time. You won’t be caught in heavy currents that fling you forward. It’s more of a “treat yourself and the money will come” kind of attitude. Discussions at home are insightful.

GEMINI

May 22–June 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

What can you do if all your choices have been co-opted? You’re favored by the stars as Venus enters your sign mid-week. Run off to the salon, invest in a new look, bring home a chic suit (that you never thought you could be comfortable in). Mercury speaks loudly and with authority. So do you!

CANCER

June 22–July 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Happy Birthday! You’re in a zone where the Sun brightens your experiences on a daily basis. Venus adds luminescence to your dreams as she enters your sector of sanctuary mid-week. Then Mercury completes his visit to your sign and puts the focus on finances. You can negotiate a better deal starting right now. After all, this is your birthright, dear Moonchild!

LEO

July 24–August 23

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The north node of the Moon is in your sign, retrograde. This is nothing to sneeze at. During this time, you have a special connection to other realms, past and future. Vesta is nearby. If you hold the torch for a loved one (or a cause), you can change not only your destiny, but create goodwill for others. You’ll need to have a bit of fun, too! Enjoy any attention that turns your head.

VIRGO

August 24–September 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Venus bounces into your career sector. She’s happily making changes that cost money. What’s in it for you? A bonus! It may be financial, but it’s more likely your comfort levels are about to expand. Accept it and enjoy! Mercury, your ruler, adds a special glow to your aura and authority. You’ve grown into your new role which promises the security you deserve.

LIBRA

September 24–October 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The Moon in your sign brings balance and relief over the weekend. Flowing with the tides and the clouds, you can readjust your position with ease. Enjoy the stars around you. Not all are in the sky. You are in for a treat this week – some people just have that special quality. Your ruling planet Venus moves into your solar ninth house. Spirit and beauty blend to bring out the dazzle in you!

SCORPIO

October 24–November 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You’re on a roll and you can feel it. When you’re humming in the zone, you merge effortlessly with what serves you best. Obstacles dissolve as you feel the entry of Venus into your solar eighth house. Relationships are starred, with points for good behavior. What you have put in, you will now reap. Mercury brings news in your chosen career.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23–December 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Motivation arrives. It’s easy to be in gear and reach a bit higher. Not in a stressful way that increases tension, but with comfort. Enjoy the stretch where you think you might reach – and do! Venus transits to your solar seventh house of relationships. Whether you’re spoken for or not, put your envisioning talents to work. You’ll receive the most beautiful moments.

CAPRICORN

December 23–January 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

While others are receiving mixed messages, you’re able to stay in your own authority. True to yourself, you know what will work – and what won’t. You’ve always been able to keep your instincts intact, and this week will help you. Venus, who recognizes your good taste, brings finances into a more comfortable level at work. Even if you are volunteering!

AQUARIUS

January 21–February 19

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

With the celestial changes this week, you are favored. Venus, the goddess who bestows comfort, good food and beautiful sights, floats happily to your romance sector. Put on your most yummy clothes, get out there, and be seen! You’ll be turning heads and filling thoughts. Mercury enters your partnership sector. Hold your own – you can do it!

PISCES

February 20–March 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Pisces can sweetly suffer in silence, but the look on your face says it all. Why not ask the universe for reasons to smile, and let relaxation be your guide. Venus is on your side as she sidles into your home sector. This means she gifts you in some way – whether it’s beauty where you live, a lovely restaurant visit, or kind words shared between friends.