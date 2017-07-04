Yoga Hosers

A couple of decades ago, Kevin Smith delighted us with Clerks, Mallrats and Chasing Amy. But his recent malformed efforts (this is a spin-off of Tusk) were clearly more fun to make (or at least make up) than they are to watch. He needs to either give up smoking so much dope or stop making movies. This shoddily made, inert cartoon, which Smith probably imagines to be inspired lunacy, comes off as a Canuck joke that takes way too long to tell. It’s not that I’m put off by gleefully outlandish movies. I loved Sausage Party. But this tiresome drivel is just imbecilic, self-indulgent and hugely unfunny juvenilia. (88 min)