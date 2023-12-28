2024 Tokyo Music Scene Forecast Next year’s top artists to keep an eye on By Takahiro Kanazawa

A vibrant resurgence hit Japan’s music scene in 2023, marking the first fully active year since the pandemic. Metropolis was there for it all, interviewing a diverse range of artists, both Japanese and international, including Yuma Abe from never young beach, Morgan Simpson from black midi, Thunder Cat, and more. The year saw not only numerous international artists touring Japan but also many Japanese artists venturing abroad.

The result has been a flourishing of crossovers throughout the music scene, setting the stage for a promising 2024. Here are a few Japanese artists that Metropolis has on its radar for the year ahead.

Texas 3000

The trio hailing from Tokyo is composed of singer Jojo and drummer Sakiyama. Despite specializing in a niche genre, its emo sound, almost reminiscent of American Football, has surged in popularity among Tokyo’s indie music enthusiasts, especially through word of mouth. In November, the band supported the American group Into It. Over It. during a Japan tour. Coinciding with this, the debut album, “tx3k,” hit the shelves. Kirin, who started out as the support bassist for the band, officially joined as a member upon the album’s release.

HOME

Picture a Shibuya-style rapper crossing paths with Joy Division–that’s the essence of HOME, an indie trio from Okinawa. After releasing three digital singles since August 2023, the band rapidly gained recognition in the Tokyo indie music scene. Their musical style echoes of 80s rock bands like Joy Division and Primal Scream, infusing jangly guitar tones and electronic beat making to create entirely individual yes strangely nostalgic output. Their sophomore single, “JOHJI,” features a danceable melody complemented by sei.’s captivating Japanese lyrics.

CHO CO PA CO CHO CO QUIN QUIN

The moniker “CHO CO PA CO CHO CO QUIN QUIN” finds inspiration in the rhythmic essence of a Cuban folk song, discovered by the group’s composer, Daido, during his studies in Cuba. Embracing a fusion of electronic beats with global melodies, the group crafted its debut single, “Kayonenka (花様年華),” on the streets of Tokyo using ambient sounds and percussion. Yuta, the bassist, traces his musical lineage to his grandfather Haruomi Hosono, evident in the band’s sound. Fueled by a perpetual quest for joy, the group is characterized by humor and nods back to the spirit of Yellow Magic Orchestra (Y.M.O.). Having unveiled the debut album tradition in July and performed at the outdoor music festival Asagiri Jam, the trio is steadily attracting attention. Stay tuned as they carve out their place in the music scene.

She Her Her Hers

She Her Her Hers, an alternative rock trio consisting of Hiroyasu Takahashi, Tomason, and Matsura Hiroki, introduced their third album, location, in December 2019. During that pivotal year, the band achieved a groundbreaking milestone by signing with a Chinese label, making them the first Japanese band to do so. Successfully wrapping up a tour of China across seven cities, they solidified their presence in Asia and garnered significant attention, particularly from Chinese fans who filled their Tokyo shows. Taiki Matsuura, also recognized for his role as the support drummer for notable artists like Strange Reitaro, TENDRE, and his solo project saccharin, adds another layer to the band’s diverse talents. They have recently released a new album, Diffusion of Responsibility.

