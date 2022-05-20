A recently widowed young mother is severely tested as she struggles to come to grips with her husband’s murder.

Sarah Bolger shines in the complex lead role, backed up by Andrew Simpson as a small-time home invader who seriously underestimates how far the heroine will go to protect her children, and by Edward Hogg, chilling as a local crime boss with a preference for claw hammers. A bit grisly in spots, but that just amps up the threat level to make this a must-see for fans of effective, shoestring-budgeted thrillers.

The tension starts with the first frame and remains unrelenting throughout. The movie is aided immeasurably by a haunting and percussive score from Matthew Putsy. And the denouement is uniquely satisfying. (97 min)