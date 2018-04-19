A Perfect Day

A hard-bitten aid worker (Benicio Del Toro) and his wisecracking sidekick (Tim Robbins) get through another day “somewhere in the Balkans” in 1995, battling the climate, threatening militias, local recalcitrance and NATO idiocy. Along on today’s rounds are rookie Melanie Thierry, mostly there to be shocked, and Olga Kurlenko, awkwardly an old flame of Del Toro’s character. This rough-edged little gem from Fernando Leon de Aranoa is by turns witty and thoughtful. Not a humorous subject? Actually, the absurdist tone proves far more memorable than a more conventional approach. Eclectic soundtrack. (106 min)