A Private War

This is the true story of Marie Colvin (Rosamund Pike in a stunning, lived-in performance), a driven, fearless reporter whose compassion and humanity drew her to the front lines of wars all over the world in an attempt to reveal the human cost of these conflicts. Colvin was killed in 2012 in Homs, working to disprove Assad’s claims that he was not bombing his own people. Pike’s portrayal reveals that she was more brave than tough, and lived with a desperate, eroding fear. It’s a grimly authentic and important film, even more so in this day and age when true journalism is under constant attack. (110 min)