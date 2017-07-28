A Quiet Passion

A sympathetic and erudite biopic by writer/director Terrence Davies about 18th-century American poet Emily Dickenson, from her rebellious (for the time) school days to her somewhat eccentric adulthood. This is a measured film, a bit stagey, with each epigrammatic sentence uttered precisely and with meaningful blocking. But the power and meaning of the words is undeniable, and it’s so beautifully shot it looks like an oil painting. It’s also at times quite funny. Cynthia Nixon nails the complex lead role, and that’s a long way from Sex and the City. Jennifer Ehle ably backs her up as Emily’s sister. (125 min)