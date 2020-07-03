A couple of out-of-town college kids (Timothee Chalamet and Elle Fanning) arrive in New York City for a day of fun and appointments. She’s a giggly rich kid from Tucson there to interview a noted film auteur (Liev Schreiber). He’s a rich dilettante and apparently successful gambler. It starts to rain. None of the stuff they had planned happens.

This is far from Allen’s best. There’s little content except a random retread of his familiar themes and plot points as the couple’s plans steadily and humorously erode. But those on the director’s wavelength willing to go with the flow will glean a gem or two. Not a rave, to be sure, but I had a good time.

(92 min)