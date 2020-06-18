Plucky teenage Chinese girl discovers a little (relatively speaking) Yeti hiding on her rooftop, apparently having escaped from an experimental laboratory where evil scientists were getting ready to cut him up or something. She resolves to return the gentle (and of course, cute) creature to his home on Mount Everest, and recruits a pair of not entirely willing neighbor kids for the road trip across China.

It’s about what you imagine such a film to be: Good baby-sitting flick for kids, and won’t entirely bore the socks off grown-ups. The film cheats a bit by granting the little beastie magical powers every time they need to get out of a tight spot (it is, after all, a mythological creature). This narrative crutch does, however, make for some dazzling CGI sequences.

(97 min)