Having failed to reboot his action-hero career, Governator Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a shot at serious drama, with only marginally better results. Has to do with a man who lost his wife and daughter in a plane crash and the air traffic controller responsible (a committed Scoot McNairy). I cannot remember a bigger downer than this mopey orgy of grief and guilt. Some are calling Schwa-chan’s performance here “understated” or “reserved.” And I have to admit the man can brood. But this is neither acting nor entertaining. After all this grinding sadness you expect some sort of emotional punch. But then it just ends. I need a drink. (94 min)