There’s far more than meets the eye when it comes to multi-talented singer and songwriter Alexandra Stan. Known for her strong EDM beats and her equally powerful accompanying vocals, the Romanian-born singer made her first recording debut in 2009, enabling her musical success to flourish in the following year.

When Stan’s first single “Mr. Saxobeat” was released domestically in September 2010, it quickly grew in popularity, proceeding to top the Romanian singles chart for eight weeks straight. Due to its local success, the single shortly became a worldwide breakthrough hit, topping the international charts and selling almost 1,000,000 copies in less than a year all the while reaching top five in over 20 countries including New Zealand and the United Kingdom as well as the top 30 in Australia, Canada and the United States. Due to the growing success of her first single, Stan rose from a small-time singer to an international star within a year. Stan later went on to release her debut album in August 2011, entitled Saxobeats. The album spawned two more successful singles including, “Get back (ASAP)” and “1.000.000” which experienced similar success.



Alexandra Stan will be visiting Japan (for four dates) and performing at select venues throughout the country as part of her Casino Lights Japan Tour with Japanese artist and producer, King TOMORO. Stan will be performing on August 15 at Shibuya Vizel, on August 16 at Club Utage in Nagoya and again on August 17 at Club Warp in Shinjuku, Tokyo. But that’s not all. On August 18, a special VIP Premium meet-and-greet event, produced by DME World, will be available for a limited number of fans to meet Alexandra Stan face to face..

Whether you’re an admirer of Eurodance music or of Alexandra Stan herself, you don’t want to miss this opportunity to enjoy both in one of the best venues in the country.