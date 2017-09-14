Alien: Covenant

The crew of a colonization spaceship making a side trip to an Earth-like planet finds paradise and, well, more. This one’s got everything a good popcorn movie should. The superb cast is led by the versatile Michael Fassbender in a fascinating, existentially dual role. Ridley Scott’s direction is flawless. The SFX are state-of- the-art, the story’s cohesive, and it’s fairly scary. Somewhat ironically, however, the film’s impact is dimmed by its being nearly indistinguishable from the innumerable entries into the worked-out creature-on- a-spaceship subgenre the director’s 1979 Alien helped create. (122 min)