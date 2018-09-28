All I See Is You

A woman (Blake Lively) blinded in a childhood car accident lives with her loving, supportive husband (Jason Clarke). They’re happy until she undergoes surgery to restore her sight, and then it all falls apart. This snore-fest represents a nadir for Marc Forster, who makes as many turkeys (World War Z) as he does hits (Monster’s Ball). The adjectives: maudlin, glacially paced, soapy, nonsensical, opaque, pretentious, ludicrous and needlessly enigmatic. All smothered in arty, visual hyper-stylistics and camera tricks. I can’t remember being this bored recently by a movie. (109 min)