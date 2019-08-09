Always at the Carlyle

Doc about the fabled 88-year-old New York hotel is for a while pretty interesting, examining the interaction between the superb (and discreet) staff and the celebrity jet-setters that stay there. Woody Allen does his clarinet concerts in the bar, which was made famous by Bobby Short. Its history and refinement conjure up a fading, more elegant age. But then you realize that you, in all likelihood, will never, ever stay there, and that you are watching, considering most people’s dire financial straits these days, a rather tone-deaf infomercial consisting of being talked at by smug one-percenters. Nope. (92 min)