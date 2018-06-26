American Assassin

After his fiancée is gunned down by terrorists in the initially happy opening scene (saw that coming), a young man signs up for counterterrorism lessons from a former Navy Seal (a scene-stealing Michael Keaton). With its exploitative, increasingly ludicrous plot every bit as unimaginative as the title, and its seizure-inducing machismo, this ultraviolent, generic Little League Bourne systematically checks off all the espionage-thriller boxes. Ultimately it comes off as a blatant shot at building an action franchise around the likable young Dylan O’Brien, from Maze Runner. Good luck with that. (112 min, from June 29)