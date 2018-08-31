Ant-Man and the Wasp

After the events of Captain America: Civil War (you’re supposed to know what that means), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) struggles to balance fatherhood with general superheroing. He is recruited by genius professor Michael Douglas and his daughter, The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), for an exposition-heavy, quantum-babble mission to save the world. Or something. Big things get small and small things big. Repeat several times. It’s not terrible for an MCU diversion. There’s humor and humanity, and it’s agreeably minor. But you have to wonder about a movie whose most memorable moment is Stan Lee’s traditional walk-on. (118 min, Aug 31)