Atomic Blonde

Charlize Theron cements her kick-ass action-heroine sub-career (Mad Max: Fury Road) with this portrayal of an MI6 agent sent into Berlin days before The Wall came down to hook up with embedded agent James McAvoy. The two are tasked with investigating the death of a fellow operative and retrieving a list of double agents. Cue the double- and triple-crosses. Okay, John Le Carré this is not. But its gender-flip, comic-book aesthetic is unapologetic, and if it has more style than substance, it’s nevertheless an unrelenting, well-choreographed bit of visceral ultraviolence on a level that few movies can match. (115 min)