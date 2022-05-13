From her birth in 1929 in Brussels, her resistance work during WWII, the trauma of abandonment, her fabled film career, her work as a global ambassador and fundraiser for UNICEF, Audrey Hepburn has always mesmerized, so if you suddenly feel the urge to know virtually everything about the megastar, this comprehensive documentary is what you need.

A trifling drawback is that director Helena Coan seems so determined to not leave anything out and to follow all the film school rules, tips and tricks of making a documentary, that she comes close to making her subject boring. Fortunately, Audrey doesn’t do boring. (100 min)