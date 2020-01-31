Bad Boys For Life

The third entry in this increasingly misnamed franchise (Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are well into their 50s) offers up the usual absurd, gratuitous, physics-defying Michael Bay mixture of car chases, shootouts and blowing stuff up, but fares better when the two likable leads are left to just sling insults at each other. And no once can say they’re not bringing their A-game to this.

It’s fun in a multiplex-fodder, made-for-12-year-olds kind of way. Most are saying it’s the most accessible, even thoughtful, of the three (not a high bar), and that’s probably true. But you’ll forget it before the end credits finish rolling. Whatcha gonna do?

January 31 (124 min)