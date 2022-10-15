A notorious gang of animal criminals fakes rehabilitation to stay out of prison, but then find that their leader genuinely wants to work toward becoming a better beast.

Based on Aaron Blabey’s series of kid-friendly graphic novels. Clever, silly and often funny, this is probably better for preteens than toddlers. Adults not really, unless of course they’re into fart jokes. Lots of fart jokes. Glorious animation and a good message about staying true to your friends.

The game voice cast includes Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Richard Ayoade and Awkwafina.

(100 min)