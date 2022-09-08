“Cujo” with a cat

Or how about “Jaws in the Jungle.” A recently widowed American doctor (Idris Elba) on a safari vacation in South Africa finds himself trapped in a Land Rover by a big-ass, singularly aggressive, and presumably hungry CGI rogue lion.

With him are his two teenage daughters, apparently there to provide whiny domestic conflict while he battles the beast and works to keep his injured ranger friend (Sharlto Copley) alive.

Boring, predictable and unoriginal, this one left me hungry for some actual substance. Elba is one of our finest actors working today, but I doubt this generic, toothless, animal-attack drivel will list high on his filmography. (93 min)