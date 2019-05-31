Ben Is Back

A young man who’s supposed to be in rehab for opioid addiction shows up at his family home on the morning of Christmas Eve to a mixed welcome. The ensuing 24 hours will test his mother’s love. The remarkable Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea; Boy Erased; Lady Bird; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), son of the film’s director Peter Hedges, cements his promising reputation with this emotionally rigorous, riveting family drama/thriller. But it’s Julia Roberts, who continues, as she ages, to demonstrate that she is way more than just a Pretty Woman, who owns the movie. You will feel the pain. (103 min)