Writer/director Gurinder Chadha explores some of the same cultural themes she did so well in 2002’s Bend It Like Beckham and adds a slight Yesterday vibe to the mix. Magically adapted from Sarfraz Manzoor’s memoir “Greetings from Bury Park.”

In 1987 Luton, England, young Javed (Viveik Kalra), a Britain-born lad of Pakistani descent, struggles to find his voice while dealing with a hostile community and a domineering, traditionalist father. He gets his head and his life (his clothes, his hair, his face) turned around when he discovers a powerful affinity with the songs and lyrics of Bruce Springsteen. New vistas open, and he’s born to run.

This is an irresistible, passionate, joyous, exhilarating, earnest, heartfelt and moving emotional joyride. It’s also unabashedly cornball, predictable and sloppy. But, you know, in a good way. And needless to say, a killer soundtrack.

(118 min)