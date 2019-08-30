Blindspotting

Collin (Daveed Diggs) is trying to stay out of trouble for the few days left of his parole, but the greatest threat to his future is his volatile childhood friend Miles (Rafael Casal). While working as movers in a gentrifying Oakland, they witness a murder of a black man by a cop. This finely balanced crime dramedy, co-written by the two actors based on their own experiences, is a broad treatise on the ills of society today. And if it’s messages occasionally stumble over each other, it’s great that someone’s trying. This is a funny, insightful and compelling dual portrait that packs an emotional punch. (95 min)