Enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving lunch or dinner at BLT Steak Roppongi, an authentic American steakhouse with a contemporary bistro ambiance. This year they are offering a very special Thanksgiving menu for everyone in Tokyo, along with a takeout option.

Originating in New York City, BLT Steak is modern and chic, with high ceilings and a spacious dining areas. The new BLT Steak Roppongi website has also been launched to reflect the recent change in BLT Steak Roppongi’s ownership.

This year, BLT Steak Roppongi has renovated its dining room and now features an open terrace so that guests can dine comfortably while maintaining social distancing. The open terrace is available for both lunch and dinner. Indoor dining room seats have also been reduced for precautionary measures amid the pandemic.

This year, BLT Steak Roppongi offers you the following menus for Thanksgiving Day lunch and dinner — these are exclusively on November 26 and 27, so remember to book at least one day ahead (reservation page here). Plus, with this year’s takeout option (reservation page here), you can also enjoy BLT Steak at home. More information and online booking here.

In-Store Menu

Dinner Course

Amuse-bouche

Chopped Vegetable Salad with Dried Fruits, Walnut and Apple Vinaigrette

Hokkaido Chestnut Pumpkin Potage

Roast Turkey and Prime Rib (Roast Beef) with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy Sauce

Pecan Nuts and Cranberry Tart

Coffee

Lunch Course

Popover

Chopped Vegetable Salad with Dried Fruits, Walnut and Apple Vinaigrette

Roast Turkey with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy Sauce

Pecan Nuts and Cranberry Tart

Coffee

November 26 (Thu), November 27 (Fri)*

Dinner ¥7,500, Lunch ¥4,200 (tax not included)

Dinner also includes a 10% service charge

*Make a reservation up to one day in advance

Takeout Menu

Thanksgiving Course (Nov 26, Nov 27 only; reserve one day in advance )



Popover (two pieces)

Chopped Vegetable Salad with Dried Fruits, Walnut and Apple Vinaigrette

Roast Turkey and Prime Rib (Roast Beef) with Gravy Sauce

Mashed Potatoes

Pecan Nuts and Cranberry Tart

Roast Turkey Set (until Nov 20)

Stuffed Roast Turkey

Chopped Vegetable Salad with Dried Fruits, Walnut and Apple Vinaigrette

Pecan Nuts and Cranberry Tart (two pieces)

Popover (two pieces)

Takeout pick-up time is from 3pm – 9pm.

Thanksgiving Course ¥13,000, Roast Turkey Set ¥16,000 (tax not included)

Regular menu is also available for takeout.

BLT STEAK ROPPONGI

5F Izumi Garden , 1-6 -1 Roppongi , Minato-ku, Tokyo

03-3589-4129

Lunch: 11:30am – 3pm (L.O. 2:30pm)

Dinner: 5pm – 11pm (L.O. 10pm)

bltsteak.co.jp

＊ We also have a regular menu.

＊ Tax is not included on all menu item prices.

＊ 10% service charge will be added to the bill for dinner time.