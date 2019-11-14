So, like, what if Kal-El is found as a baby in a crashed spaceship and is raised by a loving farm couple, but instead of standing for truth, justice and the American way, he turns out to be just an evil little shit? Brightburn does a lot with a clearly limited budget, and Jackson A. Dunn nicely fills the requisite creepy kid role. There are a few gory murders, if that’s what you go to the movies for, and the jump scares work. But it gets progressively sillier as the story unfolds and misses several chances for satire. Any antidote to the MCU is welcome, but that doesn’t mean we need a super-slasher film.

November 15 (90 min)