And now for something unabashedly different. The 20-something James (“SNL”’s Kyle Mooney) was kidnapped as an infant and raised in a sealed desert biodome. His only connection to “reality” has been a cheesy kids’ TV show his parents produced for him as a teaching tool. When this man-child is finally rescued, he decides he cannot live without Brigsby Bear, and teams up with some new friends to create a movie. This ultra-indie is sweetly cynical, original but outré, and better than I’m making it sound. Grounded in sincere emotion, never manipulative or calculated, and the surprise hit of the year. (97 min, from June 23)