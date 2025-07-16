Bulgari Ginza Bar Where Italian elegance meets Japanese cocktail craftsmanship By Metropolis

Resting on the tenth floor of Bulgari’s Ginza Tower, Bulgari Ginza Bar is a lavish sanctuary of affluence and excess. At its core, the bar is quite conventional: small bites, cocktails, and wines by the glass. This may seem surprising from Bulgari, a label renowned for its baroque design, but refining the classic bar experience in a chic space is a refreshing subversion of expectations for the brand.

The cocktails here are smart twists. They marry Japanese spirits and Italian amaros, but the highlight of the menu is certainly the Champagnes by the glass. This features both Ruinart and Dom Pérignon. Champagnes can also be enjoyed at La Terrazza Dom Pérignon Lounge, the bar’s open-air rooftop space, which hosts several old and rare vintages of its namesake Champagne house.

In addition to its signature drinks, the Bulgari Ginza Bar offers a curated selection of Italian-inspired bar bites that pair elegantly with the beverage menu. Enjoy seasonal antipasti, artisanal cheeses and refined finger foods crafted with premium ingredients. The menu complements the drinks without overshadowing them, creating a balanced and indulgent tasting experience.

The bar’s interior design reflects Bulgari’s signature elegance with contemporary restraint. Deep leather seating, golden accents, and panoramic windows overlooking the Ginza skyline create a moody yet luxurious ambiance. The setting transitions seamlessly from an upscale aperitivo spot in the early evening to a glamorous nightlife destination after dark, attracting both local connoisseurs and international guests seeking an elevated escape.

Hours: Monday – Saturday 12pm – 11pm, Sunday 12pm – 6pm

Address: 2-7-12 Ginza, Chuo-ku

5 min. walk from Ginza Station

Website: bulgarihotels.com

