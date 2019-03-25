Hailee Steinfeld garnered an Oscar nom at age 14 for playing Mattie Ross in the Coen Brothers’ 2010 remake of True Grit. She impressed again in 2016’s The Edge of Seventeen. She’s now blossomed into an actress so capable and confident that she almost succeeds in making this Michael Bay piece-a-crap Transformers movie watchable. Almost. It’s the usual repetitive morphing-car thing that 12-year-old mouth-breathers find so enticing. This time it’s a yellow VW bug. Get it? (Conciliatory note to mouth-breathing Transformers fans: for what it’s worth, this one’s considered the best yet.) (114 min)