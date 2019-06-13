Cold Pursuit

Liam Neeson continues his line of cheesy revenge/action flicks with this would-be dark comedy about a Colorado ski resort snowplow driver who utilizes his hunting (and snowplowing) skills to cut a bloody swath up through the echelons of the drug gang that killed his son. He eventually ignites a turf war between the goombahs (represented by an unintentionally funny Tom Bateman) and a gang of Native American crooks. It’s Swedish director Hans Petter Moland’s English remake of his own 2014 film In Order of Disappearance, which is a much better title (and movie). Some will be entertained. I wasn’t. (119 min)