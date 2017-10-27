A hard-drinking, unemployed 30-something New York party girl (Anne Hathaway) gets kicked out by her boyfriend (Dan Stevens) and returns to her hometown, where she is befriended and hired as a bar waitress by an old school chum (Jason Sudeikis).

At the same time, a giant monster is stomping around Seoul. She gradually becomes aware that she is somehow connected to the creature.

Spanish director Nacho Vigalondo’s audacious little indie about inner rage, bullying and toxic machismo is a preposterous gamble, but he pulls it off with unwavering confidence and sheer creative force. Whacko though it may be, it’s constantly surprising and surprisingly touching. This is cool and smart shoestring-budget filmmaking. Title in Japan: Synchronized Monster. (109 min)