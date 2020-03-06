Come to Daddy

Summoned by a letter out of the blue from a father who abandoned him as an infant, a troubled young twit (a spot-on Elijah Wood) arrives at dad’s secluded seaside Oregon digs in the hope that reconnecting with daddy will help him get his act together.

Well, at the risk of giving anything away, dad is not at all what he’d imagined, and instead of the hoped-for father/son bonding, the lad finds himself in a nightmare of deceit, danger and dread.

If you’re in the mood for a little offbeat, smart and very dark comedy/horror in your movie diet, this will do nicely.

I had a good time, despite some whiplash (yet fitting) mood swings and a few offputting instances of over-the-top gore.

(96 min)