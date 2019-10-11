A spunky young woman (a committed Kaya Scodelario) trying to save her injured father (Barry Pepper) in a rapidly flooding Florida house during a category 5 hurricane is hampered in her heroic efforts by several apparently very hungry six-meter alligators.

This was made by cheesy creature-feature master Alexandre Aja, who has previously blessed us with such thought-provoking films as Piranha 3D and The Hills Have Eyes.

On the plus side, it’s briskly paced, fairly well acted, unpretentious and only 87 minutes long. On the minus side, it’s a movie about huge alligators eating people. If that’s what floats your rescue boat, you could do worse.

Oct 11 (87 min)