Dark Phoenix

When Jean Grey, an already potent telekinetic X-Person, absorbs a destructive cosmic force, the X-Team must choose whether to save her or all of humanity. Wait. What? That’s a choice? Strong point: Jessica Chastain channeling Tilda Swinton as the villain. Weak: an inert Sophie Turner in the title role. Bunch of other paycheck-collecting actors. The X-Men franchise has been a cut above the usual superhero noise, but there’s a time to wind up a franchise, and for this one it was a few movies ago. This is an uneven, soapy retread that operates on both the fantastical and emotional levels. Just not very well. (113 min)